Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced that it has cut paper use by 100 per cent in all its bank guarantee related transactions, reducing time required to process such transactions by 80 per cent.
Dewa, one of the leading organisations in implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy, which aims to use advanced technology to build an integrated paperless government framework, and translate Dewa’s pioneering efforts in digital and smart transformation. The move also aims to save time and effort as well as to cut mistakes and improve its services and performance.
Dewa is the UAE’s first government body to achieve 100 paperless work. The authority also succeeded in digitizing all its transactions at the bank guarantee department at the Emirates NBD that consume a huge quantity of papers.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said the new achievement comes in line with Dewa’s vision as a leading sustainable and innovative agency that enjoys advanced digital infrastructure and committed to keeping pace with the latest technologies to accelerate the automation of procedures for both customers and employees.
“Dewa provides all its services through digital channels, which enable customers to complete their transactions anytime, anywhere, thereby saving time and effort as well as protecting the environment and conserves natural resources,” Al Tayer said.