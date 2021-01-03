Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can get notifications on their smartphones about major accidents and road closures via Dubai Police smart app, an official said on Sunday.
According to Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, the new feature is part of the force’s efforts to support and improve the traffic management system in the emirate through reducing traffic congestion and redirecting motorists to alternative routes.
“When a major accident that calls for a temporary road closure is reported to the command and control room or police patrols, motorists will be then notified via Dubai Police app so they can seek alternative routes and avoid congestions,” Brig Al Razooqi said in a statement.
The new service is expected to ease traffic flow on roads and increase customer satisfaction, especially during special occasions, celebrations and national holidays.
The new feature is now available via Dubai Police smart app on iOS and Android devices.