Number of customs transactions completed by Dubai Customs has grown to a record 44% in 5 years (2015-2019) to 13 million at the end of 2019 from 8.9 million in 2015 Image Credit: Dubai Customs

Dubai: The number of transactions completed by Dubai Customs has risen to a record 44 per cent in five years to Dh13 million at the end of 2019 from Dh8.9 million in 2015.

The growth reflects a robust national economy and the pivotal role Dubai plays as a global trade hub, as well as the modernity and sophistication of Dubai Customs smart services, which have been touted by the World Customs Organization as a model that should be followed worldwide.

There are 10.6 million Customs declarations completed in 2019, which had the lion’s share of growth of Dubai Customs transactions at 82 per cent. This was followed by customs insurance refund requests which rose by 8 per cent to 1 million requests. Vehicle clearance certificates went up by 4 per cent to reach 572,000 certificates, inspection transactions grew 4 per cent to 463,000, and company registration applications rose by 2 per cent to 201,000 companies.

During a recent tour to the Customs Declaration Management (CDM) and the Control Room, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs stated that 99 per cent of customs transactions in 2019 have been completed online through Dubai Customs smart and electronic channels (12.8 million transactions out of the total 13 million transactions). 44 per cent of these were smart transactions, 55 per cent online transactions and only 1 per cent manual transactions.

The tour was part of regular inspection visits plan put in place to ensure the smooth running of Customs centers and customer service centers across Dubai.

Dubai Customs have developed advanced infrastructure and smart applications and systems such as the Mirsal 2, the customs integrated smart customs platform that helps facilitate legitimate trade and secure the borders.

Musabih said, “Developing the control room is continuous to ensure even better linkage with all risk indicators and smart systems. There are 23 security customs systems in the control room that work around-the-clock to oversee the performance of 500 cameras in 25 customs centers in Dubai and all inspection and shipping operations, and respond to different calls and enquires. Recently a feature for vessel and suspected shipment tracking has been added.”

The Director General of Dubai Customs highly applauded the high level of coordination and integration between different departments towards facilitating customs transactions and securing the borders in fulfilment of the vision of the leadership.