Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, paid homage to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the occasion of the Zayed Humanitarian Day.
“May Allah bestow his mercy on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the nation,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
“Every year on the 19th of Ramadan, we celebrate the march of good, giving, and generosity, which has been deeply rooted in the UAE and has spread to be felt by many around the world,” he added.