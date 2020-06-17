A man wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks at the Deira Gold Souq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Dubai Media Office announced the ease in restrictions on elderly (older than 60) and children (younger than 12) on Wednesday. The ease in restrictions will be implemented starting June 18, Thursday when elderly and young children can now visit malls, shopping centres and other previously restricted public places.

The decision to open up activities for this population was taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.

The precautionary measures of wearing face masks and social distancing still apply.

The announcement is part of the gradual reopening of economic activities and return to normalcy in the emirate. Stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas and facilities across Dubai based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorities.

More activities permitted

Activities permitted within sectors that resumed their operations in the last few weeks will continue observing specific precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the public. Services and activities that will be resumed include public libraries; private museums and art galleries; home services such as those providing healthcare services to elderly people and people of determination; home beauty services, and elective surgical procedures lasting more than two and a half hours.

Other activities and facilities that have been permitted to resume under the condition that strict precautionary measures will be followed include: outdoor tourism and fitness activities such as camping; swimming pools; fitness centres; water sports; water parks; interactive water activities, 3D and 4D cinema halls; and children’s sports and play areas at public parks and beaches.

Elderly, children can visit malls

People over the age of 60 and children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit malls and other public places while strictly following precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining a distance of two metres from others and avoiding crowded areas.

The committee, in a press release, stressed the need for everyone to remain vigilant and observe preventive measures in order to ensure highest levels of safety in the community. The decision to resume the new set of economic activities is aimed at meeting the needs of the community and easing earlier restrictions enforced to combat COVID-19. All precautionary measures implemented in the emirate seek to ensure the safety and well-being of the community and reduce the spread of the virus, the Committee said.