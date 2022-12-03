Dubai: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) joined the nation in celebrating the 51st UAE National Day at its headquarters in Al Warsan, Dubai.
The celebration commenced with a patriotic singing of the national anthem, followed by performances by school children and a traditional band. There were also tents that served traditional food.
DCAS executive director Mishaal Julfar, Canadian Specialist Hospital executive director Dr. Yashar Ali, and DCAS officials extended their warmest congratulations to the UAE leaders and its residents.
Julfar said: “We celebrate decades of service and achievements for the UAE and we thank the leaders for making the country a leader in terms of health services.”
Efficient health services
Mohammed Rashid Al Falasi, chairman of the Board of Directors at Canadian Specialist Hospital, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of cooperation between the government and private sector in ensuring efficient health services to the people. He noted the partnership and cooperation between the Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai and DCAS resulted in better health care.