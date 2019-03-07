The Emirate's reliable utilities have placed it in line with the world’s best cities

Dubai has changed dramatically over the past three decades, becoming a major business centre with a more dynamic and diversified economy.

Its excellent infrastructure, international outlook and liberal government policies are attracting investors in a big way.

Paramount to Dubai's ambition to be a leading global metropolis is reliable power and utilities, which deliver efficiency, flexibility, reliability at a reasonable cost and size. Dubai’s state-of-the-art utilities are led by H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

As part of sustainable development plans, Dubai aims to secure its power supply by diversifying its energy mix and producing 75 per cent of the city’s total power output from clean energy by 2050. It is part of the Emirate’s drive to invest in traditional and non-traditional energy sources and advanced technology to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.

It is my pleasure to receive the ABLF Business Innovator Award, which I consider a recognition of our efforts and achievements in the area of sustainability. - H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority

A holistic view of the energy sector is driving innovation at the DEWA, said H.E. Al Tayer, at the World Government Summit in Dubai. DEWA’s approach to utilities management focuses on three main themes: a commitment to more clean energy, water desalination through solar power, and disruption by digitisation. This approach is helping anticipate and shape the future of energy, and create an innovative model of future utilities in line with the UAE’s development objectives.

To achieve clean energy targets, DEWA launched several initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single site solar park in the world with a capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

