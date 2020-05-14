Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, has warned the public about the negative impact of circulating food-related rumours and urged people to contact the authority to verify any information with regard to food safety.

Furthermore, the ADAFSA urged the public not to be swayed by such rumours, especially those circulating on social media about highly demanded products during the month of Ramadan. It may lead to changes in the nutritional habits of consumers due to misunderstandings and lead them to make erroneous nutrition-related decisions, the authority clarified.

The authority indicated that traders use such rumours to disseminate false information about their competitors' products, which contributes significantly to damaging manufacturing and supply facilities, thereby harming the national economy.

According to the authority, some rumours are intended to harm certain products and brands for competitive reasons. These are circulated among the public as misleading information or by publishing old news as new information.

As part of efforts to reduce the impact of the rumours, the ADAFSA affirmed that it carries out several programmes aimed at raising the awareness of consumers over food-related issues. Through its programmes, the authority strives to respond to these rumours on a scientific basis, as circulated information is studied and analysed by the authority.

In addition to monitoring food-related rumours and addressing them proactively to reduce their impact, the ADAFSA also provides various ways for consumers to inquire about food-safety information. The authority has official accounts on social media, through which it receives hundreds of inquiries annually, including those about food rumours.