Abu Dhabi: In line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has instructed the provision of Dh18.3 billion in the form of housing loans and residential land to 12,475 beneficiaries in Abu Dhabi.