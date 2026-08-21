DCT Abu Dhabi opens applications for LanD 2027

Delivered by leading international experts in heritage documentation, the programme is open to early to mid-career professionals from across the MENA region working in disciplines including architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, archaeology, heritage conservation, geography, GIS, environmental sciences, anthropology, ethnography, social sciences, and heritage management and policy. Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree in a relevant field and have between three and five years of professional experience in heritage. Familiarity with heritage documentation or fieldwork methods is considered an asset, while participants should also be able to work effectively in interdisciplinary and international teams and possess a working knowledge of English.