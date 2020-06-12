Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported another 513 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall number of confirmed infections to 41,499, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
One more death from the novel virus has been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 287, the ministry reported.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 712 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 25,946.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.