File picture: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Medical professionals at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will be granted a 10-year golden residency in an expression of thanks and appreciation to their devoted efforts in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued instructions to relevant authorities to grant the 10-year residency visas for DHA’s various medical frontline professionals who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.