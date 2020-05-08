Abu Dhabi Airport Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has said it provided humanitarian assistance to the citizens of various nationalities who could not return to their countries due to coronavirus, COVID-19.

The ERC announced during a recent briefing that that in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, it would provide care to people of all nationalities who arrived to the country on visit visas and could not return to their respective countries after suspension of all international flights due to COVID-19.