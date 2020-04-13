It will now take place from October 26-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai Airport show Image Credit: WAM

Dubai:Airport Show Dubai, the world's largest annual airport industry B2B platform, has been rescheduled.

The show was originally slated to take place in June, however, the organisers have announced that now it will take place from October 26-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC.

The new dates reflect the aviation industry's confidence of normalcy returning to global markets by then and the lifting of extensive travel restrictions around the world following the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

The event is organised by Reed Exhibitions Middle East under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director-General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, dans, said, "Every industry has come to a standstill due to the unforeseen circumstances we are faced with. Our past experiences of handling crises will help us to bounce back into the aviation business, once the crisis is contained. We shall all play our part in the recovery."

Airport Show is expected to attract 375 exhibiting companies and over 8,500 visitors coming from almost 100 countries. Now in its 20th edition, the event showcases the most advanced global aviation technologies and allows attendees to participate in a series of conferences, matchmaking programmes and workshops. The collocated Global Airport Leaders Forum, GALF, and Women in Aviation General Assembly will host over 1,500 delegates and 100 speakers, covering the latest industry developments across four key themes of Air Traffic Control, Airport Security, Airport Passenger Experience and Ground Handling.

Last year's show hosted 351 exhibitors on 15,599-sq-m exhibition space and attracted 7,100 attendees from 89 countries.