Court uses WhatsApp messages to prove Dh480,000 debt in Dubai

Civil ruling underscores that digital messages can serve as binding evidence in disputes
Dubai: A Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab man to repay Dh480,000 to a friend who had lent him the money over time, after he repeatedly stalled repayment despite admitting the debt in WhatsApp messages.
Court records show the plaintiff, also of Arab nationality, had provided financial help through multiple transactions that eventually totalled Dh480,000.
When asked to return the money, the defendant proposed a repayment plan via text and even promised to pay more than the original sum as compensation for delays. But he failed to deliver, stopped responding to calls, and ignored court proceedings.
The court held that digital communications such as WhatsApp messages have evidentiary value under UAE civil law. It found the defendant liable and ordered him to repay the full amount with 5% annual interest from the date of the claim until settlement, along with court fees and expenses.
The ruling underscores the judiciary’s firm stance on personal debts and reaffirms that electronic communication can serve as valid proof in civil disputes.
