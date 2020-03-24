200314 visa
UAE visitor visa. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive
Also in this package

Dubai: Visitors who are currently in the UAE and unable to leave the country due to the closure of airspace and border crossings of many countries will be allowed to continue their stay in the UAE legally, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

The new measures will be announced in the next few days, the authority said.

The authority affirmed its keenness to deal with all developments arising from measures taken at the regional and international levels to counter the outbreak of Covid 19.