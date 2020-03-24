Dubai: Visitors who are currently in the UAE and unable to leave the country due to the closure of airspace and border crossings of many countries will be allowed to continue their stay in the UAE legally, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship
The new measures will be announced in the next few days, the authority said.
The authority affirmed its keenness to deal with all developments arising from measures taken at the regional and international levels to counter the outbreak of Covid 19.