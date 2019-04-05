Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dewa, has organised a workshop for the fourth batch of the Carbon Ambassadors Programme. It trained participants on greenhouse gases, GHG, accounting according to the ISO14064 standards, identifying sources of GHG emissions, selection and calculation approach and tools, and GHG emission reporting.

The Carbon Ambassadors Programme, launched by Dewa with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and in collaboration with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, involves the youth in national and global issues as well as enhances their interest in sustainable energy, climate change, and conservation of natural resources.

“At Dewa, we believe that Emirati youth are the driving force for building a more sustainable future. The Carbon Ambassadors Programme is a major stride towards achieving the vision of the wise leadership to build a knowledge-based economy that is driven by innovation to promote the UAE’s competitiveness across all areas,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa.

He added that the programme continues to record year-on-year successes. So far, it has graduated 180 young Emirati students and employees. “We aim to increase the number of Carbon Ambassadors to further promote sustainability, which plays a key role in the overall development of the UAE.”