RAK Ruler awards Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science to Nobel Laureate Omar Yaghi at IWAM 2026

Sheikh Saud said: “I warmly congratulate Professor Omar Yaghi on receiving the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science. His groundbreaking work, recognized globally with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, represents the very best of what science can offer humanity. His journey, from humble beginnings in Jordan to worldwide recognition, is a source of pride for our region and a powerful inspiration for young Arabs who aspire to contribute to science and knowledge. Professor Yaghi’s achievements remind us that talent, determination and learning can transcend borders and help shape a better future for all.”