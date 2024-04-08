Abu Dhabi: The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 28th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

The aid that was airdropped in many areas of the Gaza Strip included, for the first time, Eid Al Fitr parcels containing clothes, shoes, toys, sweets and various products on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al Fitr, which contributes to meeting the needs of the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering.