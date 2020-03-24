The Crown Prince of Dubai has called on citizens, residents for their support

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, launched an appeal on Tuesday calling for volunteers to help the city.

“Your city needs you… volunteer for Dubai”, was the message of the campaign, urging able citizens and residents to make a contribution by simply downloading the ‘Day for Dubai’ app via the Apple Store or Google Play.

Described as the “first and largest smart platform for voluntary efforts in the UAE”, the Day for Dubai app encourages volunteers to support community services in the emirate “to support and strengthen institutions in disasters and emergencies.”

The current community event, which was launched on March 22, is held under the name “Watan Al Emarat”.

“Express your belonging to the homeland and keep [others] safe by participating in the application of the Day for Dubai”, read the app on its homepage. The aim, according to organisers, is to build a culture of safety and resilience, in addition to supporting the efforts of responders in emergency situations.

How to register

You can register through the Day for Dubai mobile app or log on to the website dayfordubai.ae.

How long does registration take?

The approval for registration takes between 1-3 working days.

Is it only for a day?

The ultimate goal of this initiative is for each person to give at least a day of their year to help those in need. You can contribute by giving a full day to volunteering activities, or you can spread out your time over the year to complete a day. However, volunteering more than one day is encouraged.

How much does it cost?

Participating in Day for Dubai is free of charge.

What do volunteers do?

Depending on your interests, knowledge, skills and passion, volunteering categories include:

Emergency and safety

Health

Community support

Elderly

Children and youth

People of determination

Education

Mentoring

Sports and Recreation

Culture and Arts

Environment and wildlife

Tolerance and hope, among others



Where can I volunteer?