Ajman
His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, yesterday (Tuesday) attended National Day celebrations at Ajman Academy.
The event included students presenting poetry and artwork that depict their love for the UAE.
Shaikh Humaid praised the celebrations, which highlighted the UAE’s achievements, culture, heritage and development. He emphasised that Emirati students are proud of what the UAE has accomplished in the fields of education, health, culture, community and sports.