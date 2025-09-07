Cybersecurity Council warns UAE homes over vulnerable smart devices

UAE families told to isolate smart devices on separate Wi-Fi networks
Dubai: Nearly three-quarters of smart home devices in the UAE are vulnerable to cyberattacks if not properly secured, the country’s Cybersecurity Council has warned.
In comments to the state news agency WAM, the council said connected technologies such as voice assistants, surveillance systems, and automated lighting and cooling units are increasingly being targeted by hackers — particularly when users rely on default settings or neglect basic security measures.
Risky practices include keeping voice assistants permanently connected to the internet or sharing a home’s main Wi-Fi password with visitors. Both can create gateways for attackers to steal data or remotely control devices.
Baby monitors, now common in many homes, were singled out as especially vulnerable, with intruders potentially able to record conversations, track movements inside the house, or even communicate directly with children.
To reduce risks, the council advised three key steps: use strong, unique passwords; regularly update device software; and manage all smart devices through a central hub to limit entry points.
It also urged households to disable voice assistants when not in use, activate privacy settings, and avoid connecting unnecessary devices to the internet. Setting up a separate Wi-Fi network for smart devices, isolating them from the main home network, was also recommended. Families were encouraged to buy only the devices they truly need, rather than filling homes with internet-connected gadgets that expand the attack surface.
As part of its ongoing Cyber Pulse initiative, the council recently launched a weeklong awareness campaign, offering guidance on software updates, device security practices, and the importance of staying vigilant as cyber risks evolve in an increasingly digitised domestic environment.
