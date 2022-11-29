Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the 51st Union Day this year comes as the country is progressing towards its centenary with confidence and steadfastness towards a brighter, more advanced and proud future, with qualitative achievements in various fields in record time, which greatly contributed to strengthening the union's journey.
"The UAE is celebrating the Union Day these days. It is an occasion in which we remember the founder of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who realised the unity dream supported by the political will and far-sighted vision of his fellow founding fathers, therefore making the UAE an exceptional model in the Arab contemporary history, with the most successful example, and the most coherent, homogeneous, stable, and prosperous model," said Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi in a statement on Monday during the main celebration of the 51st Union Day at Al Bahya area in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.
He added added: "Our country's wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,and their brothers, Their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council and rulers, bears the flag of the union to build its glory, civilization and renaissance in all fields and achieve the aspirations of Emirati people for glory, dignity, prosperity and happiness."
The 51st National Day Celebrations featured many events including horse and camel parades, aerial display by Al Fursan aerobatics team and poetry recitation. Organised by the Organising Committee of t
A number of Sheikhs, heads of local government departments, senior officials, heads and members of the Organising Committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations in Ajman, as well as a group of citizens and residents attended the event.