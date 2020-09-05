Dubai: The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has announced the reopening of all public parks and squares for all visitors, starting tomorrow, Sunday, September 6, 2020.
The department affirmed that public parks and squares will be allowed to reopen in accordance with strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.
These measures will remain in place until further notice and the department’s inspection teams will follow up on their implementation to take actions against all entities that fail to adhere to such measures.
Earlier last March, the department closed all public parks in the emirate, until further notice, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The decision to close all public parks was taken in order to preserve the safety and health of the community members, and in line with the preventive measures related to the Coronavirus, and to reduce crowding.