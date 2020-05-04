Picture for illustrative purposes: smart payment for government processes in Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced on Monday that it had linked its digital services with smart digital payment portal Ajman Pay — launched by Ajman’s Department of Finance. This partnership aims to improve services through providing multiple payment channels and options that suit various customer segments.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi; Director General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department said: “The partnership is a direct result of the contributions and intensive efforts presented by both departments. This collaboration with the Department of Finance is an integral milestone to achieving Ajman’s Vision 2021 in establishing the emirate’s leading position in all fields. The initiative guarantees the vision of the two entities in maintaining business sustainability as well as exploring new opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise.”

He also noted that the decision to provide easy and convenient services to the public is an immediate response to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to build a safe and happy society.

“We at the Municipality and Planning Department consider customer happiness a top priority. Therefore, we worked closely with Ajman’s Department of Finance in order to provide multiple payment options and channels to speed up transactions and facilitate the access to the department’s services,” Al Nuaimi added.

The Director General also stated that linking the department’s digital services with Ajman Pay will meet the needs of customers by providing around the clock payment options and channels to the public. Some of these services include Tasdeeq System, which enables property owners and real estate companies to add and manage their properties digitally; as well as the Amar System, which provides building licenses.

Meanwhile, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with the Municipality and Planning Department, because it has proven its commitment to provide easy and convenient services. Linking its services with Ajman Pay underlines the payment portal’s vital role in simplifying payment procedures and processes.”

Al Ali furthered that Ajman Pay provides a unified payment system for the Municipality and Planning Department, which offers high capabilities for timely monitoring of all government revenues and assists in creating accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.

Moreover, this strategic agreement; in line with the guidance and directives of the highly UAE’s wise leaders; affirms the keenness of the two entities to promote the economic sustainability of the emirate by placing Ajman as an attractive investment environment for businesses.