Ajman: Government offices will resume work with 30 per cent capacity of the workforce from Sunday, May 31.

The Ajman Department of Human Resources issued a circular based on the Executive Council’s resolution regarding the gradual return of government employees to their offices.

The move aims to ensure the smooth implementation of the gradual return of government staff to work, with the continuous adherence to precautionary measures and preventive instructions in place to safeguard the safety of employees, in line with guidelines and measures taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As per the circular, there are certain categories who are exempted from the return to work. They include pregnant women, people determination, employees with chronic diseases and low immunity and employees who are over 60 years.

The exemptions also include female employees who take care of their children in grades 1-9, and those whose children are in nurseries or in need of home care. Also exempted are mothers whose children are of special needs, and their health conditions require permanent care under emergency circumstances.

Government staff living with people who are at high risk from coronavirus should stay at home as they are exempted from the HR back-to- work decision.