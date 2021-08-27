The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, targeting crowds of people hoping to get on flights out of Afghanistan,
In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed the UAE’s vehement condemnation of these criminal acts, stressing its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability.
These violent acts are inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles, the statement added.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
The statement emphasized that the UAE is standing by the brotherly Afghan people and closely following the recent developments in Afghanistan, underlining the need to urgently achieve stability and security in the country.