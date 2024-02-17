Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to host the International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference from February 20 to 22.
Organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in collaboration with the United Nations Office Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) and the The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the event will be attended by prominent figures from across the globe.
The conference, themed ‘Bridging Civilisations and Nurturing Diversity’ will focus on the values of tolerance and human coexistence, rooted in solid scientific and research foundations. It aims to develop a comprehensive vision and action plan for humanity, fostering meaningful dialogue among civilisations and exploring innovative solutions to global challenges.
Key highlights
Key highlights of the conference include the announcement of the “Personality of the Year for Tolerance” during the opening ceremony, the launch of the first refereed scientific journal for the sciences of civilisations and tolerance, and engaging dialogue sessions encompassing various aspects of tolerance and cultural understanding.
5,000 participants
With over 5000 participants, including 50 speakers and more than 200 scientific papers slated for discussion, the conference promises to be a significant platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices in the fields of cultural sustainability and societal harmony.
Some key speakers at the conference will include: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah and Miguel Angel Moratinos, among others, representing a diverse array of government, academic, and international organisations.
The event will also feature an international exhibition showcasing programs and best practices from over 35 countries, alongside the announcement of the first peer-reviewed scientific journal for civilisations and tolerance.