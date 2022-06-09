Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has issued resolutions, granting law-enforcement capacity to 91 inspectors in seven government departments. The departments include health, economic development, energy, culture and tourism, municipalities and transport and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.
The employees have been given the power to perform the task of law-enforcement, regarding crimes and offences taking place within their departments.
They took the oath before Counsellor Ali Mohammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
“Granting law-enforcement status to employees in designated departments will contribute towards improving institutional performance and the quality of services in various sectors,” Al Balushi said. He instructed the law-enforcement officers to commitment to proper implementation of legal systems while performing their duties.