Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) has revealed details of the Marriage Loan initiative, implemented as part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy and the Emirati Family Growth Programme, launched by Department of Community Development — Abu Dhabi. The initiative will support the Emirati Family Growth Programme’s goal to enhance the quality of life for families, youth, and parents.

The Marriage Loan initiative provides an interest-free loan of up to Dh150,000 to support eligible newly married UAE Nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book. The initiative is designed to support citizens in building their marriage upon a secure financial foundation.

Stable families

The initiative was introduced with the well-being of the family in mind, recognising that strong and stable families are the cornerstone of the community, and integral to sustainable development in Abu Dhabi. The initiative is designed to encourage young people to marry in accordance with the UAE’s heritage and wedding traditions, and establish strong, resilient and cohesive families.

Social bonds

Abdulla Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said: “This initiative underscores the Abu Dhabi Government’s dedication to strengthening family cohesion and social bonds, fostering population growth among citizens, and facilitating the formation of stable families. The initiative being launched by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority will enable soon-to-be-married individuals to embark on a path towards a sustainable family future. These efforts align with SSA’s strategic direction to reinforce the stability of Emirati families and amplify the positive impact they have on society.”

Socical care system

Ahmed Al Azeezi, Executive Director of the Social Support Applications Sector at the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said: “This initiative aligns with our efforts to continually strengthen Abu Dhabi’s social care system by helping establish strong and stable families. Therefore, we will ensure the provision of this new service, in addition to the social support services already offered by the Authority, according to the highest standards of governance and transparency, to all those about to get married in Abu Dhabi.

“The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is proud to implement this initiative in support of the Emirati Family Growth Programme, contributing to the achievements of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy. Through these programmes we will encourage young Emiratis to marry, have children and build a stable family.

Newly wed

The Marriage Loan initiative is available to newly wed UAE Nationals, provided the husband holds a Family Book issued in Abu Dhabi, and is at least 21 years old, while his wife must be at least 18 years old at the time of marriage. The application must be submitted by the husband, whose monthly employment income must be less than Dh60,000, and registration must be confirmed on the Medeem Digital Platform.