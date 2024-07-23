His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the regional hub of Firmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, located in Dubai Science Park, a member of the TECOM Group.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the visit by Malek Al Malek, Director Generalof the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of the TECOM Group.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about Firmenich’s Creation & Development Centre. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and the company’s science and innovation capabilities, the centre services customers in more than 60 countries across the Middle East and Africa region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Dubai is committed to bringing together the brightest minds, leading innovators and pioneering enterprises from around the globe to create a vibrant hub for scientific and technological excellence. Our vision is to shape a promising future for the region by transforming remarkable ideas into impactful projects.

"We are continuously building strategic partnerships and developing the enabling infrastructure and environment required to foster exceptional talent, scientific ingenuity, and business growth. By encouraging groundbreaking ideas, we are building a sustainable future rich with opportunities and dynamic possibilities.”

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed learned about the activities of Firmenich's state-of-the-art research and science facility and the company’s efforts to accelerate innovation and global expansion while reducing the time to market for new products.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the company’s cutting-edge research lab equipped with AI and robotics, a fully automated warehouse for up to 40,000 products, and a compounding robot connected to more than 240 ingredients that can create a fragrance sample in less than a minute. This Firmenich facility in the Dubai Science Park is the first in the region to focus on AI applications for future needs. The company’s advanced creation and sampling laboratory allows it to deliver high-quality and innovative ingredients for fine fragrances and consumer fragrances as well as a variety of F&B flavours to consumers in the region.

Founded in 1895, Firmenich, a global leader in the fragrance and flavour industry, has over 11,000 employees across 83 facilities worldwide. The company's products are estimated to be used by about 4 billion people in more than 100 global markets.