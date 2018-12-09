Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police are giving tourists advice as part of an awareness campaign named ‘Safe Travel’.
The project is designed to promote safe tourism and avoid negative behaviour in the capital, according to a press release issued on Saturday.
Major Rashid Mohammad Al Muhairi, head of the Tourism Police Department of the Criminal Investigation Sector, said the awareness campaign would help enhance security, attract more tourists and reflect the civilised image of the UAE in dealing with visitors.
He said the awareness materials would be published in five languages — Arabic, English, French, Chinese and Urdu — and will explain the importance of adhering to the customs and traditions of the country.
They will be distributed to tourists at all land, air and seaports.
Among other things, individuals are urged to provide proof of identification to police on demand to ensure protection.
Visitors are also encouraged to keep vehicles closed and valuables safely, stick to beaches frequented by the public and use safety devices.
The campaign warns people against drink-driving, consuming liquor at unauthorised outlets or places, entering and taking photographs at prohibited places, possessing or abusing narcotic and psychotropic substances, sexual exploitation and begging.
It urges visitors not to commit acts contrary to public morals and avoid eating, drinking and smoking in public places during the holy month of Ramadan.