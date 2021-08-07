Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued 27,076 traffic fines for distracted driving in the first six months of this year. The fines were issued by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Abu Dhabi Police, which cautioned motorists about the dangers of distracted driving that can lead to fatal accidents.
According to the latest statistics on deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents, distracted driving is one of the most dangerous offences leading to fatalities and serious injuries on roads.
Sudden deviation
The study demonstrates the importance of focusing on driving and keeping an eye on the road to avoid sudden deviation and fatal crashes. Road-safety experts also warned that using a mobile phone for calls or to send text messages while driving can delay a driver’s response and increase the possibility of an accident by 280 per cent.
Distracted motorists who get their eyes off the roads to use phones, send or read text messages endanger their own as well as others’ lives, police warned. According to Article 32 of the Federal Traffic Law, using mobile a phone while driving is categorised under distracted driving, incurring a fine of Dh800 and four black points.