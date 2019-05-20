Abu Dhabi: A law has been issued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, it was announced on Monday.

With an autonomous legal personality and full legal capacity, the authority will be affiliated to Abu Dhabi Executive Council and replaces Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre, whose all assets and rights shall be the property of the newly-established entity, being its legal successor.

Law No.16 of 2019 stipulates that the new authority will propose general policies, strategic plans and initiatives as well as criteria relating to e-government. It will also ensure state departments’ compliance with and execution of e-government and digital transformation-related policies and criteria in addition to exchanging government data and ensuring information security in coordination with competent authorities.