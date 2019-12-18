Black traffic points also to be pardoned, say authorities

Abu Dhabi police blocking a section of a road. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Police announced on Twitter a 50 per cent discount on traffic violations and cancellation of vehicles impounded and black traffic points committed in the emirate before December 22, 2019, for a period of 3 months.

Along with reductions in traffic fines, the police also launched early payments of traffic fines reductions.

If motorists pay their fines within 60 days after breaking traffic rules will be entitled to get a 35 per cent discount.

This rule will be implemented for violations committed after December 22, the police said.

It will include alternative to impounded vehicles and late fine payments.

Motorists will get 25 per cent discounts if they pay in the same year of committing the traffic violations but it wouldn't include alternatives to the impounded vehicles and late fines.