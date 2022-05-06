Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has congratulated Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Israel’s 74th Independence Day.
During a phone call on Friday, Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack in the city of Elad and expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The diplomats also discussed prospects for enhancing UAE-Israel cooperation at various levels, building on the bilateral relations.
Furthermore, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the situation in the region, in addition to a number of regional and international issues.
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that UAE-Israel relations are moving forward towards broader horizons at various levels, highlighting the eagerness of both countries to strengthen their ties and expand their cooperation.