Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s new Foreign Minister.
During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah wished the Iranian foreign minister success in his new post.
He referred to the relationship between the people of the two neighbourly countries and underlined the UAE’s keenness to foster international cooperation against common challenges, in a way that will serve the aspirations of nations for stability and development and achieve progress and prosperity for the communities.