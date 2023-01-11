Abu Dhabi: A total of 28,700 Emiratis were recruited in the private sector since the launch of the Nafis Programme, bringing the number of total number of citizens to 50,000.
This was announced by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council during its first meeting in 2023, which was chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court and Chairman of the council, on Wednesday.
Nafis programme review
Held at Qasr Al Watan in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the meeting reviewed the 2022 outcomes of the Nafis programme, which aims to provide opportunities to encourage Emirati talents to contribute and increase their presence in the private sector.
The meeting was dedicated to reviewing last year’s results which highlighted the number of new citizens who entered the private sector in since the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021.
According to data, 28,700 Emiratis joined the private sector since the programme was launched, taking the total number of citizens working in the private sector to 50,000, a huge figure that exceeded all expectations. With this figure, the number of Emiratis joined the private sector has reported a 70 per cent increase, while the number of companies hiring new employees reached 7,017.
Nafis beneficiaries
Beneficiaries from financial support schemes offered by Nafis have touched 32,566 citizens, while 1,300 Emirati male and female students have benefited from the ‘Health Sector Cadres Development Programme.
Some 643 Emiratis have been trained as part of the “Competencies Programme”
The meeting discussed initiatives and policies proposed to support and effectively accelerate Emiratisation in the private sector.
It also reviewed the results of the first phase of the ‘NAFIS. Your Way’ campaign, which was launched to showcase the success stories of talented Emiratis in the private sector and the benefits of working in the private sector, with the aim of encouraging UAE nationals to opt for private sector roles.
Last year, more than 101 success stories were shared through visual, audio and print media as well as social media platforms.