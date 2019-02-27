Dubai: Work to transform 10 per cent of citizen’s homes in Dubai to become energy self-sufficient for free by harnessing power from the sun will start immediately and will be completed by end of this year, an official said.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has launched a project to install photovoltaic solar panels in a tenth of the homes of UAE nationals in Dubai and connect them to its grid as part of achieving the objectives laid down in the 50-Year Charter by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said Dewa is the first government department to implement the 50-Year Charter, which outlines plans to shape the future of Dubai and enhance the happiness and prosperity of its citizens.
“Dewa has developed a plan to implement the directives of His Highness in article number 7, which is related to energy-self-sufficiency in 10 per cent of citizens’ homes. This will help change their lifestyle and contribute to the preservation of the environment,” Al Tayer said.
“Dewa has awarded the projects to six contractors who will start work immediately. The project will be completed before the end of 2019, and Dewa will bear all the costs of the project, which contributes to achieving the happiness of citizens,” he added.
Al Tayer noted that the Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) will oversee the implementation of the project, which also includes the installation of energy-saving lights and water-savers to rationalise the use of electricity and water.
The tender was announced on January 17. Dewa received 13 bids from companies listed under the Shams Dubai initiative. After opening and evaluating the bids, letters of assignment were sent to six companies, which starts the process of implementing the project in accordance with the criteria set by Dewa.