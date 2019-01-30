Launched by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, asks entities to accept the challenge by planting their team flag at a dedicated Gov Games Flag Garden on Kite Beach in Dubai. Ahead of its second edition in April, Gov Games organisers have invited Director Generals from various Dubai Government departments, government entities from other emirates and the UAE Federal Government. All entities are required to form a selective team of five to seven employees best suited to gear up the mental and physical challenges posed by a gruelling obstacle course on the beach from April 3-6 on Kite Beach in Dubai. The Gov Games Flag Garden is a 31 metres x 37 metres space next to Salt on Dubai’s Kite Beach. The Garden is bordered by black Gov Games branded flags. Each invited team is urged to plant its white entity-branded flag in the garden before the final participation deadline by February 14. When the final flag has been planted, the garden will form the shape of the Gov Games logo.