Dubai: A Dubai resident got lucky twice in one hour on Saturday evening when motorists stepped forward to help her after her car broke down.

Indian expat Vineetha Pravin Kisani was on her way to drop a relative home when her car’s battery gave up in the middle of Khalid Bin Waleed Road, also known as Bank Street. Stranded and unable to move, the breakdown caused a traffic tailback with motorists honking at her from behind.

“My car’s battery was dead and I was stranded in the middle of the road. I didn’t know what to do. I had the wires but I didn’t how to jump start the car. I was panicking but then other motorists stepped forward to help and within minutes my car started and I drove off,” said Kisani, a long-time resident of Dubai.

However, strangely on her way back within the next hour, her vehicle broke down again near the location where it had broken down before.

“This time there was a bigger chaos. But helped came again quickly. A police patrol was passing by, a pizza delivery boy was also passing by and there other motorists. They all came forward, asked us to step aside and pushed my car away from traffic. They then helped me jump start the car. I just can’t [thank] people enough for going out of their way to come to our rescue,” she added.

Kisani, who runs an online marketing firm in Dubai, says the incident highlights the tolerant nature of Dubai and its residents.

“I was particularly impressed by the pizza delivery boy, who was on duty, on his way to deliver food, but he went out of his way to help us. It is people like him and the likes of Dubai Police officers who make this city so great. People here help each other irrespective their nationality or culture,” said the 45-year-old.