Disneyland is one of the destinations school teacher plans to visit

Disney land is one of the destinations Indian expat Ashwini Sabnis wants to visit using her Etihad Guest Miles Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: It was an opportunity Indian expat Ashwini Sabnis, 43, would have used immediately if not for the current travel restrictions brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

“But it was a really pleasant and welcome news, especially in these worrying times,” said Sabnis, referring to her recent win of 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles in the weekly draw of the Gulf News annual subscription promotion.

Ashwini Sabnis Image Credit: Supplied

“I got a call from Gulf News on Monday informing me I won 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles. I got really excited – it was a welcome news as my family had been planning to travel abroad. But then I realised we can not go anywhere because of the COVID-19 scare,” said Sabnis, a Dubai resident and school teacher by profession.

“Before the coronavirus outbreak, my family had been planning of going to Disneyland (in the US) or even Switzerland for a vacation. We are putting that on hold for now and I’m so happy I won 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles,” she added.

Sabnis’s reward is part Gulf News annual subscription promotion. Every Monday for 11 weeks, one winner will receive 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles, aside from the grand prizes that will see one lucky subscriber winning 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles and two others winning 250,000 Guest Miles each.

The guest miles can be used for travel and other benefits, including lounge access, excess baggage allowance and much more.

Sabnis, a mother of two and loyal Gulf News reader for 15 years, said this was the first time she won a major prize from Gulf News.

She described Gulf news as “the window to Gulf information. It is the most effective and reliable source of information.”

At this time when people need fast and reliable information, Sabnis said she only turns to Gulf News to get the latest updates.