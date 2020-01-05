The unique offer enables nannies to gain free access to select activities and attractions when supervising younger guests at Global Village. Nannies that have an entry ticket to Global Village can receive complimentary access to the festival park’s Stunt Show Survivor, the Circus Circus show, children’s rides at Carnaval, and to Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum Attraction – all at no extra charge. Details are available on www.globalvillage.ae

Muhannad Ishaq, Guest Experience Manager, Global Village, said: “Delivering a world of comfort, convenience, and family memories is a key focus of the unparalleled experience we offer to guests at Global Village. The launch of our recent offer to families was met with great enthusiasm, which is why we are delighted to be extending it for the rest of Season 24 to allow families to embrace our family-centric offerings. To date, we have welcomed millions of guests through our gates, and we look forward to greeting even more as we drive our mission to deliver the best family entertainment experience in the region and the world.”