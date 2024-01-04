Dubai: Global Village is now home to the world’s ‘Largest Illuminated Steel Sculpture of a Bird’, as verified by Guinness World Records.
With its wings spread wide, the steel falcon, a tribute to the UAE’s national bird, stands at just under 8-metres tall with a wingspan of over 22-metres, weighing over 8,000kg. The striking falcon is covered by 50,000 lights, a fantastic view offered to those looking for a unique Instagrammable spot in Dubai.
Built in commemoration of its significance to UAE’s culture and identity, the falcon structure is a dazzling display that can only be seen at Global Village, home of the newly launched Mini World, where families and friends are welcome to explore 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks and indulge in international cuisines.