SHARJAH: The 12th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) has kicked off.
The festival, being organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority from February 8 to 19, opened in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday.
As many as 13 locations in Sharjah are participating in the festival.
The opening ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem of the UAE, and a presentation of a video about the festival’s march since its inception in 2011, through artistic light shows presented by artists from around the world.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, emphasised that the Sharjah Light Festival continues the path of excellence and innovation, and its success is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Al Midfa stated that the festival has become an important event that the masses look forward to every year, to celebrate with it unforgettable memories.
The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees of the opening ceremony watched a dazzling light show.
Sheikh Abdullah also received a souvenir presented by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, in appreciation of attending the opening of the festival.
After the opening ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah visited the “Light Village”, which extends over a total area of more than 19,000sqm in front of the University City Hall. In addition to inspecting the light museum and the areas designated for games, recreational activities and live performances, which provide families with an integrated experience and an attractive entertainment destination, and aim to attract more than 60,000 visitors to the village during the festival days.