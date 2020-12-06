The Dubai Customs pavilion at GITEX Technology Week. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Customs is taking part in GITEX Technology Week with 12 innovative blockchain and artificial intelligence-based projects, along with “the most advanced inspection equipment”.

Visitors can also virtually tour the pavilion via to learn more about the participating projects. In conjunction with GITEX, Dubai Customs launched ‘Datathon Al Furdah’, the open data challenge to develop software using Dubai Customs’ open data through Dubai Pulse. Three winning projects will be awarded during GITEX, which ends on Thursday. Participants in the challenge were divided into three categories: Dubai Customs employees, the public, and college and technical institute students. There will be one winner for each category.

The challenge will gather a host of specialists and innovators who will seek to find out solutions that benefit customs and the national economy following the Dubai Plan 2021. Dubai Customs will display a number of projects in the exhibition under the theme ‘We Innovate for a Sustainable Future’, including ‘The Cross Border E-Commerce Platform’, which utilises block chain technology to integrate and automate operations between Customs, free zones, logistics, and courier companies. Also being showcased is the Al Munasiq application, which helps clients avoid any mistakes in their customs declarations due to a wrong entry of the HS Code for goods, and, accordingly, avoid any consequent fines.

Meanwhile, iDeclare is a smart mobile app to securely submit a declaration on the go. The app bypasses the current traditional paper forms, providing a quick and secure way to transfer information to the passengers on customs rules and regulations, and helping passengers cut down on waiting time in line.

The projects also include the Smart Control Room, the Container Scanning System, the 3D Consignment Inspection System, the Radioactive Detector, the Passenger Vehicle Scanner, the Smart Inspection Table, and the Virtual Inspectors’ Training Programme.

'Innovative initiatives'

Sultan Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “Dubai Customs annually takes part in [GITEX] with a number of innovative systems and initiatives. GITEX has always been an ideal platform to display the Department’s breakthroughs and AI based innovations which include the automation of customs procedures and services, and offering the highest quality services to passengers and clients.”