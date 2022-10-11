Dubai: The Dubai Police smart app is now available in seven languages, including Arabic, English, Russian, German, Chinese, French, and Spanish.
The update was launched on the second day of Gitex Global 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday. Dubai Police also added updates on its app services, including face recognition, crash detection, and sending out a distress signal (or SOS) in case of a severe traffic accident without human intervention.
Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said “the latest updates will provide an exceptional customer experience.”
He added that customers can now sign in to Dubai Police app using face recognition. Antoher update also includes a dashboard, which contains personal information and e-cards, in addition to statistics showing the percentage of services usage and traffic violations recorded on the traffic file.
Crash detection
Maj Gen Al Razooqi added the app also has accident detection and users can send out a distress signal (SOS) in case of a severe traffic accident without human intervention. It also includes a new feature that notifies users of temporary street closures and major traffic accidents.
“When a major accident that calls for a temporary road closure is reported to the Command and Control Room or police patrols, road users will be then notified via the Dubai Police app so they can seek alternative routes and avoid congestions,” Al Razooqi explained.
Smart volunteerism
There is also a ‘Smart Volunteer’ feature that enables volunteers to register and receive distress requests from the Dubai Police app users at any time
“Another important addition is for the protection of women, children and other vulnerable groups. This feature allows them to request assistance in emergencies, anytime and anywhere. The smart app is also updated for visually-impaired people to enable them to request assistance and submit complaints and suggestions. It also contains a camera reading for blind people, which processes captured images,” he added.