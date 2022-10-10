Dubai: Drones and robots for inspecting dangerous, hard-to-reach places - even underwater - are on show at the Dubai Customs stand at the Gitex Global technology show at Dubai World Trade Centre till Friday.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General, Dubai Customs, said its Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone helps with customs inspection operations in rugged, dangerous, confined and difficult-to-reach spots. “The smart deterrence drone is used to replace inspectors in dangerous places and keep them safe,” said Musabih. The drone’s protective cover is designed by 3D printers and it is equipped with a camera with night vision to shoot and record any suspicious activities.
The drone is integrated with Dubai Customs’ Control Room. It comes equipped with an AI-based self-protection mechanism to analyse the surrounding environment for potential hazards such as high winds, low battery, and dangerous altitudes.
Inspection buggy
Another innovative project of Dubai Customs on display is the Siyaj Buggy, an advanced inspection buggy that can go under vehicles, with the ability to take high-resolution photos, recording and storing, in addition to 360-degree, 30-meter shooting range.
“This year we are also showcasing the Smart Bag – a safe way for customers to pay storage fees electronically. It helps with easy handling of valuable goods. It also reduces the time needed to collect valuable goods, especially for transit passengers and gold and jewellery dealers. The procedure is quick and paperless,” said Musabih.
‘Dolphin’ robot
“The Customs Dolphins is another innovative project we have on display,” said Musabih.
The Customs Dolphin is a marine robot that resembles the dolphin in shape, which is equipped with advanced technologies including a waterproof 12 mega-pixel 4K camera, attached to a robotic arm that can move around to cover a 220-degree angle. The submarine can swim at a speed of 8 knots or 16km/hr, and it can record live videos and take high-resolution stills. It also can scan certain spots underwater with the help of the GPS.
Musabih said: “Inspectors can control the customs dolphins remotely and send them to monitor the marine vessels and their movements before they enter the port to detect any attempts by them to get rid of the prohibited goods before the ship enters the customs inspection pier.”