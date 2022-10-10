It was a flying start at the Gitex Global 2022 in more ways than one. But of the 5,000 companies with a presence at Dubai World Trade Centre, one company did indeed make that ‘flying start’ in the literal sense. Ehang from China is an autonomous aerial vehicle manufacturer and it showcased a passenger ‘drone’ – the EH216 – at the e& (formerly Etisalat Group) pavilion.
The drone can take off and land vertically, and is powered by 16 high-performance motors