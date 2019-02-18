Girl fighting for life after falling from 10th floor By Aghaddir Ali,Staff Reporter
Ras Al Khaimah: A 19-months-old girl, has miraculously survived a fall from the 10th floor of a building in Ras Al Khaimah. She is fighting for her life at the ICU of Saqr hospital.
L.M., an Egyptian girl, fell from the window of her 10th floor apartment in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday night.
However, she fell on a windscreen of a parked vehicle parked under the building which cushioned the impact of the fall, according to medical sources at Saqr Hospital.
According to medical staff, the incident took place on Sunday night at about 11:15 pm, and the girl was rushed to the hospital at 11:30pm.
A doctor in the hospital said the girl fell from a very high elevation that could have caused death, but the "miracle of God" saved her life by making her fall on a glass of car.
The doctor urged parents to watch over their children and not to leave them alone at home.
The girl sustained fractures and severe injuries in different parts of her body.
She underwent urgent abdominal surgery, to ensure her safety from internal bleeding, and was transferred to Obaid Allah Hospital for radiation exposure, before being returned to Saqr Hospital to complete the treatment.
Her condition is described to be "critical". She will remain in the ICU for observation.
The father of the girl told Gulf News that he went to the supermarket to buy some of the needs for his family, while the mother of the girl was preparing the school bag of their six-year-old eldest son.
At that point, the girl climbed into a new sofa placed under the partly-open window, went to the edge and fell.
Her mother at that moment noticed her daughter and ran toward her in the hope of rescuing her daughter but it was too late and the girl fell.
The father received call from his wife to inform him of the incident and asked him to help their daughter.
The father said he bought the new sofa two weeks ago as his mother came for visit from Egypt to the UAE to spend some time with them.
He described his house as "small" and bought the Sofa to sleep on it and leave his bed to his mother.
The grieving father urged parents to never place furniture items under window and observe their children carefully.